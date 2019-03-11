Mike Fisher Praises ‘Incredible’ Wife Carrie Underwood on Her Birthday

Mike Fisher celebrated wife Carrie Underwood’s 36th birthday with a sentimental message on social media.

“Happy birthday babe! You’re an incredible wife and mom,” Fisher, 38, captioned an Instagram selfie on Sunday, March 10. “Us boys are so grateful for you! Love you lots.”

Underwood kept things casual on her special day — and was totally thrilled. “Thanks, everyone, for the birthday wishes,” she tweeted on Sunday. “I’m spending my day perfectly…on the couch, in my comfies, snuggled up with my boys!”

Less than two weeks ago, the “Two Black Cadillacs” singer hilariously serenaded the pair’s eldest son, Isaiah, in honor of his 4th birthday. The American Idol season 4 winner sucked helium from a balloon before performing a silly rendition of “Happy Birthday,” which Fisher captured on video and posted to his Instagram page.

Fisher and Underwood tied the knot in July 2010 after two years of dating. The Grammy winner suffered three miscarriages after she gave birth to Isaiah in February 2015, but welcomed “miracle” baby Jacob on January 21.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle,” Underwood wrote on Instagram two days after the infant’s birth. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

The former professional hockey player also posted a picture of the newborn and captioned it, “Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord! The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet!”

Fisher continued: “We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect. He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

Underwood spoke to Us Weekly about her expanding family in November 2018, two months before she gave birth for the second time. “I feel so blessed,” she gushed. “It took us a while to get here. [I’m] just so thankful to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”

