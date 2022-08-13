Doing what he felt was right. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino opened up about why he chose to get involved in the Angelina Pivarnick drama during season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“I had a tough choice to make this season because I felt that I saw one of my castmates being really messy, in my opinion,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 9. “Do I bring up some accountability there? And I chose that I had to. … Maybe at the end of the day, if I didn’t get involved, you wouldn’t have a good TV show.”

Sorrentino, 40, butted heads with Pivarnick, 36, in season 5 when he accused her of cheating on her husband Chris Larangeira with “multiple side pieces.” He also had a conversation with Larangeira, 45, who claimed that his estranged wife leaked the infamous speech from their wedding to the press. The duo split in January after more than two years of marriage.

Rather than confronting his costar about her alleged actions, Sorrentino told the rest of the cast that the New York native was to blame for the leaked footage. When the official Jersey Shore Instagram account posted a teaser clip for the July episode where it all went down, titled “Messy Mike,” the sober reality star dragged Pivarnick in the comments.

“She has the condition known as liabetes. She lies more then she tells the truth and that’s facts. It is what it is. Don’t fall for the trap of someone playing the victim in a storm they created. She’s just mad she got caught. Stop deflecting! I said what I said. Rant over,” he wrote.

The registered EMT also commented, defending herself. “It’s pretty sad Mike didn’t come to me first to tell me my sabotaging, scorned, double life ex-husband was calling him and this was all happening behind my back. Pretty sad all while I was very stressed out and going through it alone,” she wrote.

Although some fans didn’t approve of Sorrentino’s behavior, he said it’s part of being on reality television. “In normal life, you would not get involved in a divorce. You just wouldn’t,” he told Us. “But because we’re so close as friends and we’re on a TV show, I had to figure out how to navigate those messy streets.”

The MTV personality added, “In one day I had the husband, the side piece and the side piece’s best friend all call me with very similar stories that she was being really, really messy and not being very truthful to us or to anyone. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, what am I gonna do here?’ … If you hang around clowns, don’t be surprised your life becomes a circus.”

