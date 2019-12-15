Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino talked about his recovery journey after a fan told him to “live humble.”

The exchange happened after the MTV star posted a photo on Instagram on Friday, December 13, that showed him and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, posing with a brand new Jeep.

“Difficult Roads often Lead to Beautiful Destinations @route46jeeplittlefalls,” the 37-year-old captioned the photo.

“Most people do not come out of treatment the way you have!!!” a fan wrote of the star, who recently celebrated four years of sobriety. “I’m happy you have an amazing life. People don’t live like you!! If you want to talk about treatment, maybe you should live humble.”

The Situation replied, “Don’t make a comment about someone’s recovery when you don’t know there [sic] story or what hole they had to dig out of to get where they are now . That is true that I have beat the odds and I am living my best life . I am showing anyone watching that you can beat the odds and be successful.”

Mike, who left prison in September after serving eight months for tax evasion, concluded, “Stay in your own lane and run your own race . You cant be bitter and expect life to be sweet . There is enough out there for all of us . Stay positive 🤟🏻”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has been clean since 2015 after battling an addiction to prescription medications. He previously checked into a rehab facility in 2012 but relapsed a few months later.

In honor of his sobriety anniversary this month, Mike and Lauren created a holiday treatment scholarship in partnership with Banyan Treatment Centers, which will pay for one person’s 30-day drug and alcohol treatment program in Pompano Beach, Florida.

The couple, who celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in November, told Entertainment Tonight last month that they are looking forward to starting a family after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

“We had no experience in dealing with this particular situation,” Mike told ET. “We kind of relied on our faith and we looked at each other for support, and I said, ‘Honey, we’ve been through some rough situations in life, prison, addiction. What did we do?’ And pretty much what we did was we picked ourselves up, we dusted ourselves off, and went right back to the basics.”

“We’re going to keep trying,” he continued. “We can’t wait until that happens, and we’re very excited to start that chapter, and we’re moving forward.”