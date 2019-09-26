



Sharing her feelings. Miley Cyrus got cryptic on Instagram following her back-to-back splits from Kaitlynn Carter and estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.

“Goodbyes are never easy…” the singer, 26, captioned her Thursday, September 26, post, adding a black heart emoji. “But g2g.”

In the series of photos, Cyrus posed amid a stunning backdrop of water and a canyon. The Hannah Montana alum sported a black thong bikini and a white, cropped tank top as she walked barefoot and threw her arms in the air.

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, September 21, that the “Slide Away” songstress ended things with Carter, 31, after a month of dating. The pair were first linked in August after being spotted kissing while on vacation in Italy.

Their fling made headlines the same day Cyrus’ rep announced her breakup from Hemsworth, 29, after less than eight months of marriage. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The Hunger Games star filed for divorce 11 days after their split became public knowledge. Us exclusively reported that Hemsworth made the move “quickly” because Cyrus was “being so open about her relationship with Kaitlynn,” according to an insider.

The source added: “He thought they could work it out, but all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that. Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it.”

Cyrus shot down cheating allegations in a lengthy Twitter rant in August. “Once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” she wrote. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. … I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

