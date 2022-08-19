Confident in his skin! Trace Cyrus not only shared a dramatic before and after photo of his recent body transformation, he got candid about his mental health struggles and how they affected his physical health.

The Metro Station singer, 33, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 17, to show off his weight loss via two side-by-side images of his heavily tattooed abdomen.

“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year. I was mentally destroyed & it really affected my physical health. The pic on the right is me now,” Miley Cyrus’ brother captioned the split image. “Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F–k motivation. Stay dedicated!”

Trace has kept fans in the loop about his workout regimen throughout the past year, posting numerous gym selfies alongside motivational messages.

“Back fully focused on the gym. Going to really step it up over the next few months 💪🏼,” the “Shake It” singer captioned a shirtless Instagram boomerang of himself on May 19. He followed the post up the next day with an inspirational message to his followers. “Don’t let the weekend kill your goals,” Trace penned. “Stay focused 💯.”

In June, the musician explained that despite the summer heat, he was still set to accomplish his goals. “Been doing a lot more cardio and I’m actually starting to enjoy it 😂,” he captioned the social media post, which featured him sans shirt.

Similar to his sisters Miley and Noah’s ever-evolving looks, Trace is also no stranger to switching up his image, shaving his head in July.

“Woke up yesterday and had the random urge to shave my head 🤷🏻‍♂️ It probably wont be permanent but feels great for the summer!” he wrote alongside the social media selfie of his new ‘do. “What do you guys think!?? 💇🏻 “

2022 appears to be a big year for Trace, who is also finishing up a new album. The artist, who released his solo EP, Killing the Pain, in 2021, seems to be focusing on himself after years of romance woes. The Kentucky native broke off his engagement to ex-fiancée Taylor Lauren Sanders in 2020, and called it quits with ex-fiancée Brenda Song eight years prior. In 2018, six years after their split, Trace dropped a single about his relationship with the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 34, simply titled, “Brenda.”

