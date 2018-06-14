Former Disney darlings need to stick together. Miley Cyrus slammed designer Stefano Gabbana after he criticized fellow Disney alum Selena Gomez’s appearance.

“Well what that d—k head said (if it’s true) is f—king false and total bull s—t,” the “Younger Now” songstress, 25, commented on a fan account’s throwback Instagram of the two women. “She fine as f—k.”

The Dolce & Gabbana fashion house cofounder made headlines on Wednesday, June 13, after he commented “É proprio brutta!!!,” which translates from Italian to English as “She’s so ugly!!!,” on The Cattwalk Italia’s Instagram collage of Gomez, 25, wearing red dresses.

In addition to Cyrus and Gomez’s fans coming to her defense, 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman also stood up for the Netflix series’ executive producer, replying, “@stefanobabbana you’re tired and over. your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018. it is no longer tolerable or chic. please take many seats.”

Cyrus and Gomez both rose to fame in the late 2000s after they landed starring roles on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place, respectively. (Gomez also appeared on multiple season 2 episodes of Hannah Montana.) After years of rumors, the “Back to You” singer shot down reports that the two actresses did not get along in February 2016.

“We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16,” Gomez told W Magazine, referring to their mutual ex Nick Jonas. “It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.” (Duff and Lohan were involved in a love triangle with Aaron Carter in 2004.)

Gomez has yet to comment on Gabbana’s remarks.

