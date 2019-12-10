Miley Cyrus Has a Menagerie of Pets: Meet Her Dogs, Cats, Horses and Pig





With more than a dozen pets to her name, Miley Cyrus’ home is practically a zoo. And the pop star probably wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning,” Cyrus, 27, wrote on Instagram in September. “I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions. The best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule … Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex. They love back 100X. All they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability, and faithfulness.”

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer adopted a new pig, Peppa, after the death of her pig Bubba Sue in July and Cyrus’ split from husband Liam Hemsworth the following month.

Watch the video above to meet Cyrus’ dogs, cats, horses and pig.