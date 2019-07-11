Grieving a loss. Miley Cyrus’ beloved pet, Pig Pig, has died, the musician revealed.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, shared a sweet tribute to the late animal on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 10.

“Very sad to say … my dear friend Pig Pig has passed away,” she captioned a photo of herself snuggling up to the creature. “I will miss u always. Thank you for so many laughs and good times girl.”

The Grammy nominee followed it up with a photo of her pet from its younger days, in which she kissed its little pink snout. “I will miss you Pig Pig,” she wrote.

Cyrus also shared several somber tunes for her beloved pig, including “2 a.m.” by Lykke Li and “No One’s Gonna Love You” by Band of Horses, she captioned the screenshots. “I miss u pig.”

Cyrus shared a special bond with the animal. In October 2017, she skipped out on a tour in order to stay home to be with her pet pigs.

“Literally the only reason I’m not touring is because of those f–king pigs,” she told Howard Stern at the time. “That’s how much I love those pigs.”

Two years prior, she discussed Pig Pig’s living arrangements to Jimmy Fallon. “The pig is in the house, the pig sleeps on the couch like a bad boyfriend,” she said.

She also revealed her pet’s diet. “I recently took my pig to the vet and they said she had to go on a diet,. And they said, ‘Well, what’s she eating?’ and I said, ‘Exactly what I eat’ and the vet goes, [gives stern look].”

The musician shared more than her meals with her late friend — she also indulged in girly activities. Cyrus said her pig didn’t really want to be held or cuddled, but would participate a nail polish session in exchange for grub: “She’s awesome.”

Cyrus has plenty of other animals to help mend her heart thanks to husband Liam Hemsworth, who saved them from the Woolsey fires in December.

“I was actually in South Africa and [wasn’t able to] make sure my animals and all my living things were safe,” she said on an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And Liam was an amazing hero,” she explained. “He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats. His truck was [filled]. It was really sexy to me.”

She noted that the pigs were especially hard to save: “He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard … I said, ‘how did you get them out,’ and he said, ‘the only thing I could do was get a really powerful hose and spray them in the ass,’ so he just chased the pigs into a crate which was genius. … “Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this.”

The couple is currently in the beginning steps to rebuild their Malibu home.

