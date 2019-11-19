



Miley Cyrus is moving on — in more ways than one. The 26-year-old musician mourned more than just the loss of her relationship with Liam Hemsworth this summer, but has found a new way to rebuild her broken heart.

“Very sad to say … my dear friend Pig Pig has passed away,” Cyrus captioned a photo of herself and her beloved pig, Bubba Sue, after her pet passed away in July 2019. “I will miss u always. Thank you for so many laughs and good times girl.”

A lifelong lover of animals, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to her late piglet, affectionately known as Pig Pig. Cyrus shared a special bond with the little critter, but singer-songwriter H.E.R. revealed to Us Weekly that the former Disney star has found a new pet to fill the Pig Pig-shaped hole in her heart.

“The last time we talked, she was telling me about her pig that she owns now,” the Grammy winner, 22, told Us at the BET Soul Train Music Awards on Saturday, November 17. “I thought that was the most interesting thing.”

“I named it, actually … Peppa,” H.E.R. (real name Gabriella Wilson) continued. “Like the cartoon, Peppa Pig.”

Cyrus has had a difficult year in the aftermath of her divorce from Hemsworth, 29. The Last Song costars tied the knot in December 2018, only to separate eight months later.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a rep for the singer said in a statement to Us when the separation was first announced in August 2019. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

As part of the divorce proceedings, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer was awarded with custody of all of the couple’s menagerie of animals, including: seven dogs, two mini horses, two regular-sized horses and three cats.

The former couple’s passion for animals is part of what inspired them to finally walk down the aisle after 10 years of on-off dating. When the pair’s home was destroyed by the Woolsey wildfires in California the month before their wedding, the Hunger Games star made it his mission to make sure each one of their shared pets was safe.

“Liam caring for animals and helping others during the Malibu fire sealed the deal. Their love exploded after that,” a source close to the couple told Us at the time.

Since their separation, Cyrus has dated Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson. Hemsworth, for his part, has moved on with Maddison Brown.