Miley Cyrus Talks Married Life With Liam Hemsworth, ‘Amazing’ Wedding

She’s just being Miley. Newlywed Miley Cyrus was asked on Friday, February 9, about taking her husband Liam Hemsworth’s last name and dished on married life.

“Miley is just fine,” she told Extra at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton. “Just Miley and Dolly — we keep it one name.”

Hemsworth, 29, revealed earlier on Friday that the Hannah Montana alum had taken his surname, saying during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, that it was “one of the best things” about tying the knot. “I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name,’” he added.

Cyrus, 26, who wed her beau of almost a decade on December 23 in Nashville, attended the Los Angeles event with her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 57, told Extra that the nuptials were “amazing.”

“If he didn’t get so drunk it would have been great — just kidding, he doesn’t drink,” Miley joked, adding that her father gave an “amazing” speech.”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer also told E! News at the event that she only had one demand for the wedding: vegan chicken and dumplings. “That was my only rider,” she admitted. “I would do anything for dumplings. You could add nothing else. I didn’t even need a dress; I was trying to wear leggings and a hoodie. I just wanted dumplings, that’s all.”

But instead of dressing down, she wore a stunning off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown.

Now, two months after they said “I do,” Miley told Extra that married life “seems pretty good.”

“I haven’t stopped working and he has a movie coming out Monday — I am going to the premiere — so we’re both just running around and working harder than ever,” she added.

Miley and Shawn Mendes performed “Islands in the Stream” in Parton’s honor on Friday night and are set to sing together at the Grammys on Sunday, February 10.

