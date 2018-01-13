Miley Cyrus penned a sweet message to longtime love Liam Hemsworth for his 28th birthday on Friday, January 12 — and fans couldn’t help but gush!

The “Malibu” singer, 25, posted a collage of three pictures of the lovebirds on Instagram with a caption that read, “Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I <3 u!” The collage was adorned with adorable cartoon pics of balloons, a slice of a birthday cake with a candle, and hearts.

One fan wrote, “Real love and happy birthday to him god always bless him and bless you guys relationship” while another wrote, “The best couple love y’all.”

The Hunger Games actor shared his own birthday shot of a yummy-looking pizza, captioning it, “Perfect birthday…minus my dads hairy fingers diggin in my pizza. Thanks for the bday wishes everyone.” Hemsworth officially turned 28 on Saturday, January 13. The couple have been seen spending time in Australia with Hemsworth’s family over the New Year’s holiday.

Despite the proclamation of Cyrus’ adoration, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December that the pair are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“They consider themselves married,” a source tells Us, noting that the couple, engaged again since early 2016 following a two-year split, “still have zero plans of having an actual wedding.”

The Disney alum and Hemsworth have been dating on and off since they met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. Hemsworth proposed in May 2012, but they called off their engagement in September 2013. Two years later, the couple got back together and Cyrus started wearing her Neil Lane sparkler again shortly after.

