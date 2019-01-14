Don’t mess with Millie Bobby Brown! The Stranger Things star perfectly clapped back at social media trolls who criticized her for wearing a tight-fitting outfit.

The 14-year-old actress posted two pictures of herself rocking a fitted, yet modest, snakeskin dress on Instagram on Friday, January 11. “Write a caption,” she simply said on the post.

People quickly began weighing in on the British teenager’s fashion choice, with one writing, “Girl youre 14 no point in trying to look older,” and another saying, “Act your age for once.”

Brown fired back by telling them to get off her page if they don’t like her decisions. “Ik [sic] everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its [sic] my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

The next day, the Godzilla vs. Kong actress updated her Story with an inspirational message that read, “If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we live in.”

Brown received plenty of support though, too. Ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius, whom she split from in July 2018 after seven months together, called her “Stunning” and put a black heart emoji in the comments. Actress Cara Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler on Stranger Things, wrote, “Wow! Millie, beautiful as always. And in heels!”

The Intruders alum hasn’t had the best of luck on social media in the past. She was criticized in September 2018 after she revealed she looks to 32-year-old Drake for dating advice, despite their large age difference. “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?” she said at the time. “U guys are weird… For real. Im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life.”

She was also forced to delete her Twitter in June 2018 after her name was attached to homophobic memes that were part of a social media campaign called #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown.

