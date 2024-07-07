Minnesota’s pro baseball team honored late NFL rookie Khyree Jackson after his death.

Ahead of the Twins’ Saturday, July 6, game, the organization held a moment of silence. Per social media footage, a photo of Jackson was projected on the Jumbotron.

“In memory of Khyree Jackson 1999-2024,” a title card read, alongside a photo of the late athlete wearing a Vikings jersey.

Jackson, who was drafted by Minnesota’s NFL team in April, died earlier on Saturday in a fatal car accident in Maryland. He was 24.

“We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident,” the Vikings said in a statement shared via social media. “Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.”

Maryland State Police confirmed to Us Weekly later on Saturday that Jackson, as well as high school teammates Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr., had died after their vehicle collided with two other cars in Upper Marlboro. Hazel and Jackson were pronounced dead on the scene.

Many of Jackson’s Vikings colleagues were disheartened by the news.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team,” coach Kevin O’Connell wrote in a statement. “His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him.”

O’Connell continued, “In our short time together, it was evident that Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.”

O’Connell further expressed that he was “at a loss for words” and offered his condolences to Jackson’s “family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Members of Jackson’s rookie class, including J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner, also expressed their sadness over his death.

“Too much ahead of him,” McCarthy, 21, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday. “Rest in peace to a phenomenal athlete but more importantly a really f—king great man. See you in the next life fam.”

Turner, 21, for his part, added that training would not “be the same.”

“Damn fam,” Turner captioned an Instagram Story post. “Ain’t gon’ be the same. Used to troll with you every day [and] used to talk about how we was gon take over this. Imma miss u brudda. Gone too soon.”

Jackson is survived by his parents.