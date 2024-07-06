The NFL community came together to mourn the tragic death of Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson.

“We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident,” the Vikings said in a Saturday, July 6, social media statement. “Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.”

Maryland State Police confirmed on Saturday that Jackson died following a car crash in Upper Marlboro. He was 24.

Jackson was drafted in the fourth round by the Vikings in April, alongside fellow rookies J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner.

Keep scrolling to see how Vikings players, NFL stars and the greater football community paid tribute to Jackson:

J.J. McCarthy

“Too much ahead of him,” the Vikings rookie quarterback wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday. “Rest in peace to a phenomenal athlete but more importantly a really f—king great man.”

McCarthy added, “See you in the next life fam.”

Kevin O’Connell

The Vikings head coach also mourned Jackson’s death.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team,” O’Connell wrote in a statement. “His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident that Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.”

O’Connell further noted that he was “at a loss for words” and offered his condolences to Jackson’s “family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Dan Lanning

Lanning, who was Jackson’s coach at the University of Oregon, also shared a tribute.

“RIP Khyree … Love you @Real_Khyree,” Lanning wrote via X. “At a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player, better person.”

Robert Griffin III

“Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of Khyree Jackson. The former Oregon Duck and current Minnesota Vikings Corner Back died in a car accident last night at the age of 24,” the retired NFL quarterback wrote via X. “Gone way too soon. Heartbreaking.”

Griffin also sent “prayers” to Jackson’s friends AJ Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Hazel, who also died in the accident.

“Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of former FSU and Penn State Corner Back AJ Lytton Jr. and former Maryland and Charlotte cornerback Isaiah Hazel who also died in the same car accident as Khyree Jackson,” Griffin added. “All high school teammates and all gone way too soon.”

Jonathan Bullard

“R.I.P,” Bullard wrote via Instagram, sharing the Vikings’ tribute post.

Camryn Bynum

“Our guy,” Bynum wrote via Instagram Story. “Praying for his family and my brothers.”

Sam Darnold

Darnold reshared the Vikings upload on his Instagram Stories alongside a broken heart emoji.

Dallas Turner

“Damn fam,” the Vikings rookie wrote on Stories. “Ain’t gon’ be the the same. Used to troll with you everyday [and] used to talk about how we was gon take over this. Imma miss u brudda. Gone too soon.”

KJ Cloyd

“Rest easy brodie,” Cloyd wrote via Instagram Stories.