Miranda Lambert took a brief reprieve from slaying the stage to show her prized horses at the Oklahoma State Fair.

“Y’all I took a little break last weekend from album release press run to do one of my favorite things in the world,” Lambert, 40, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 28. “Showing my horses, Gypsy Vanner’s, at the Oklahoma State Fair with the best friends and family.”

She continued, “Horses are my happy place. What better way to celebrate Postcards From Texas than doing something COUNTRY and WESTERN. Thanks to my gal pals @samanthacrook1 and @kenda_lenseigne for all the grit and glitter. 💖🐴🤠🐴👏 Blue Ribbon Club!”

In the snaps, the country star posed beside her equine companions on the fairgrounds. She sported an all-black outfit from her fashion line Idyllwind, which featured a bedazzled button-up shirt with an embroidered rose and wide-leg pants. Lambert completed her look with a matching cowboy hat.

Related: Miranda Lambert Through the Years: From ‘Nashville Star’ to Country Icon Miranda Lambert has been unstoppable since she hit the music scene in 2003 as a contestant on Nashville Star. Since then, the country superstar has released seven solo albums, four albums with her group, Pistol Annies, and won countless awards for her undeniably catchy tunes. “I haven’t changed from Lindale at all,” she told Refinery29 […]

Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, live on a sprawling farm in Tennessee. (The couple got married in 2019, three years after she purchased the acreage.)

“We’re pretty chill. When we’re off work, I’m in my patio hang vibe. We’ll make drinks and listen to music,” Lambert exclusively told Us Weekly in her September cover story. “Sometimes we’ll have the best parties just by ourselves. He loves what he calls ‘happy hour music’ — Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls. So we have different tastes, but we’ll sit there for hours and listen. Sometimes I say to him, ‘We kind of live on a date,’ which is pretty awesome.”

Lambert and the former police officer have a menagerie of pets.

“I’ve got six horses,” Lambert quipped to Us. “Two mini horses, three shelter cats and two goats named Taco and Tuesday.”

Related: Neigh! Kaley Cuoco, Prince William and More Celebrities Who Are Equestrians Celebrities or equestrians? From Julia Roberts in Runaway Bride to Kim Kardashian on vacation, see stars mount and ride horses like pros!

Lambert also has two pet dogs, named Cher and Bellamy. “I lost two in the last three months, so it’s part of it,” she added earlier this month. “It’s not fun at all, but the love is worth it.”

Lambert’s quiet life in the country helped inspire her new album, Postcards From Texas.

“I made this with a new energy, kind of like the energy I had at 19 making my first album,” Lambert told Us of the album, which she recorded in her Texas hometown. “This record feels like you made it home, and you’re like, ‘I’m going to send you some letters from home for a while.’”