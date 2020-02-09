Miranda Lambert Returns to Tour After Taking Time Off for ‘Self Care'

On the mend. Miranda Lambert is returning to the stage once again after taking some time off to recover from an illness.

Miranda Lambert Through the Years

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer, 36, announced that she will be resuming her Wildcard tour in a post on Instagram on Thursday, February 6, after previously cancelling shows in Denver and Salt Lake City.

“Kansas City, We’re here!!! I’ve spent the last 5 days doing some self care and taking it easy,” Lambert wrote alongside a video of herself prepping backstage and performing onstage. “I’m not 100% yet but I’m getting there so I plan on giving y’all everything I’ve got tonight. Can’t wait to see y’all. Love M.”

The “All Kinds of Kind” singer took to social media earlier this month to speak to her fans directly about cancelling her scheduled concert in Denver. Lambert revealed that her voice was “not back yet” and that there’s “nothing else I can do but wait.”

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

“I spent the last 24 hours on the bus trying to get as well as I could. No talking. All the tea in the world. Sleep. Meds,” she wrote on Instagram on February 1. “I’m feeling a lot better but unfortunately my voice is just not back yet and there is nothing else I can do but wait. It’s the worst feeling in the world to not be able to show up and put on a show for y’all. Especially since our bands and crews traveled so many miles to get here and make it happen.”

She continued, “We will back March 2nd 2020. Tickets will be honored. I cant apologize enough for the inconvenience. I love playing Denver and promise to bring the best show we can when we come back. Thank you all for understanding. Love M.”

Country Music’s Biggest Couples

Lambert cancelled her first show in Salt Lake City in January. She explained at the time that she was “doing everything in my power to be 100%” but that her voice was “just not there.”

“I am so sorry to let everyone down,” she added in an Instagram post. “Since I’m not well, we thought it would be better to come back and give y’all the best show we can. … Thanks for understanding and please know that my heart is broken over this.”

The “Over You” singer, who celebrated her 1-year wedding anniversary with husband Brendan McLoughlin on January 26, did not reveal what illness she was suffering from.