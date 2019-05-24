Double the cuteness! Miranda Lambert shared a rare photo of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, posing with two adorable puppies.

Lambert, 35, posted three black-and-white pictures via Instagram on Thursday, May 23. The first showed the “House That Built Me” singer smooching one of the pups, the second featured the two canines sitting on a dog bed and the third showcased McLoughlin, 27, smiling proudly as he held the animals under each arm.

“Meet Smoke and Bandit,” Lambert caption the slideshow. “They showed up at the farm last week and we’re bringing them to #CMAFest to get adopted. No vacancy in our Mutt Motel!”

The Grammy winner shocked the world in February when she revealed that she and the New York City Police Department officer secretly tied the knot the month prior. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote alongside two pics of their wedding. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.”

It was later revealed that McLoughlin welcomed a son named Landon with his ex Kaihla Rettinger just days before he and Lambert met on the set of Good Morning America in November 2018.

The newlyweds made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. Lambert made headlines after she seemingly dissed her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, during her performance at the awards show.

The Texas native sang a medley of songs, including a fiery rendition of “Little Red Wagon.” The original song features the lyrics, “I live in Oklahoma,” but she changed the words to, “I got the hell out of Oklahoma,” as Shelton, 42, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, sat in the crowd. (Shelton, whom Lambert split from in 2015, was born and raised in Oklahoma.)

Earlier this month, the “Little Red Wagon” songstress and her hubby were seen rocking matching pink outfits outside of their apartment in NYC. The pair looked so in love as they transferred luggage into an awaiting car, seemingly ready to jet off to their next destination.

