Lucky in love in New York City! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, looked just like an everyday couple when they were spotted outside their apartment surrounded by a load of luggage on Wednesday, May 15.

The “Tin Man” songstress, 35, sported a trucker hat and a perfect athleisure ensemble while she toted a bag with “LOVE” written on it for the pair’s rare outing. The NYPD officer, 27, showed off his fresh tan and muscles in a pink T-shirt with a crossbody bag draped over his chest.

The private duo — who secretly wed in January — were last spotted out in NYC in April when they walked hand in hand and stopped to check out a few outdoor shopping stands. Earlier that month, Lambert and McLoughlin made their red carpet debut at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Lambert announced the news of their nuptials alongside a series of wedding pictures in honor of Valentine’s Day, though they had already been married for more than two weeks at the time.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she captioned the set of intimate photos. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

McLoughlin was on security duty on the set of Good Morning America in NYC’s Times Square in November 2018 when he and Lambert met. The law enforcement official’s ex Kaihla Rettinger gave birth to their son, Landon, three days later.

Prior to her relationship with McLoughlin, the country singer was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. The Voice coach has since moved on with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, whom he’s been dating since the fall of 2015.

McLoughlin, for his part, was previously engaged to a woman named Jackie Bruno.

Scroll down to see photos of Lambert and her hubby’s NYC outing!