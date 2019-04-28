It’s springtime in New York City and newlyweds Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are soaking up the warmer weather. The duo stepped out for a leisurely stroll on Saturday, April 27.

The “Tin Man” songstress, 35, and her NYPD police officer husband, 27, looked in-sync as they matched in dark hats with their arms intertwined and showed off their wedding rings — McLoughlin’s a dark band and Lambert’s a diamond sparkler.

McLoughlin sported a Dogpound sweatshirt and gray jogger pants while Lambert looked effortlessly gorgeous in a leather jacket, black leggings with her hair pulled into a low bun underneath her baseball cap.

The couple’s date comes on the heels of a busy past few months for the twosome, who met in November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America in NYC’s Times Square while McLoughlin was on security duty. The two secretly tied the knot on January 26, but it wasn’t until nearly three weeks later, on Valentine’s Day, that Lambert announced news of their nuptials.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the country singer captioned two pictures from their wedding. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

Earlier this month, Lambert and McLoughlin made their red carpet debut at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, where the “House That Built Me” singer performed a melody of her biggest hits. In the audience at the show were Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, and his current girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

The night before the awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena — which marked their first official appearance since they got hitched — Lambert and McLoughlin attended the opening night of Aerosmith’s Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency.

Lambert and Shelton, 42, were married for four years before calling it quits in July 2015. McLoughlin, for his part, was previously engaged to a woman named Jackie Bruno. Three days after he met Lambert, McLoughlin’s ex Kaihla Rettinger gave birth to his only child, a son named Landon.

