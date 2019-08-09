Mischa Barton and James Abercrombie Split After Two Years of Dating





It’s over for Mischa Barton and James Abercrombie. The Hills: New Beginnings star is a single woman, according to multiple reports.

Radar Online first reported news of trouble in paradise for Barton, 33, and the Australian model earlier this summer. More recently, E! News reported that The O.C. alum broke things off with Abercrombie to “focus on her career.”

Barton and Abercrombie were first linked in June 2017. While the actress joined the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings earlier this year, she has yet to speak about her love life on the MTV series.

Barton has, however, found herself involved in costar Audrina Patridge’s relationship drama during season 1. The Sixth Sense star has stood by Patridge’s side amid rumors that her ex-boyfriend Justin Bobby Brescia hooked up with Stephanie Pratt.

“Audrina and I got along really well, and hang out a lot on the weekends and stuff,” Barton told Us Weekly of her relationship with Patridge in June, noting it was an adjustment to join the cast of a show with such a lengthy history.

“They have a lot of drama from over the last 10 years,” Barton explained. “I don’t think that they were particularly trying to haze me, but just by nature of getting into their very tight knit friend group, and them having to get used to each other again.”

Two people who aren’t keeping up with Barton’s life on The Hills? Her former O.C. costars Ben McKenzie (Ryan Atwood) and Autumn Reeser (Taylor Townsend).

“I have no idea what you are talking about,” McKenzie told Us when asked about Barton’s reality TV venture in December 2018.

Reeser was also stunned by the news while speaking to Us last month.

“She’s on The Hills? Isn’t it a reality show?” the Hallmark Channel actress asked Us before revealing she no longer keeps in touch with Barton. “I see people every now and then at different things. Ben and Rachel [Bilson] and a bunch of us met up at the O.C. Musical at the Montalban. But you know, what’s nice about Hallmark is I get to see so many people I work with regularly twice a year. It’s very much a family. Very warm.”

