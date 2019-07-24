



Just keep scrolling. Audrina Patridge isn’t concerned about Stephanie Pratt’s recent Instagram rant, a source close to The Hills: New Beginnings star tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Stephanie is not even on Audrina’s radar,” the insider reveals. “She has way more important things to deal with than Stephanie’s rants on IG It’s honestly sad that Stephanie gets her self worth from these types of screams for attention. She berates her own family for only caring about media attention, when she does the same thing.”

The Made in Chelsea alum went off on Patridge, calling her “crazy” for believing that something may have happened between Pratt and Patridge’s ex Justin Bobby Brescia.

“You dated this guy ten years ago … You married someone else & have a child with him! And — As if you liked Justin,” Pratt wrote. “You were dating someone off camera!! (The guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!!”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum added that Patridge allegedly spent months “trying to get all of the girls against” her.

“Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my ‘friend’ attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you,” Pratt wrote. “(You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time.”

Stephanie also slammed her brother, Spencer Pratt, and and his wife, Heidi Montag, on Tuesday.

“So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist,” she wrote. “Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are … You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her).”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

