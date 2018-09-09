Bring it on! The ladies of the Miss America 2019 pageant are a force to be reckoned with.

The introduction to the live broadcast, which took place at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Sunday, September 9, began with a strong collection of songs in support of women empowerment.

The 51 women vying for the coveted crown introduced themselves — along with their incredible achievements thus far — with powerful lyrics playing in the background.

The intro started with the hit song “This Is Me” from the Greatest Showman soundtrack as the broadcast began.

Beyonce’s “Run the World” commenced as the ladies took the stage for the first time. It was quickly followed by Katy Perry’s “Roar.”

As the competitors approached the microphone with their intros, Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful” could be heard playing in the background. Miss America 2019 host, Carrie Ann Inaba, took the stage to kick off the night with Pink’s “Just Like Fire” and “Titanium” by Sia setting the tone for the show as the contestants, a lot whom had neuroscience backgrounds offered up their name, state, alma mater and hopes and dreams for the future.

Instead of the traditional evening gown competition, the women had more flexibility with their outfits, with Miss Nebraska choosing to wear a sparkling hot pink pantsuit.

Fans of the annual competition gushed over the message for the night. One Twitter user wrote: “Living for #MissAmerica tonight. THEY SHAKING IT UP LETS SEE WHAT HAPPENS @MissAmericaOrg”

Another added, “Can we talk about how amazing and empowering the new Miss America is already. 👑 #MissAmerica @MissAmericaOrg”

One Twitter user wrote: “Shots fired #missAmerica “From the state with 84% of the US fresh water, but not enough for its residents, I am Miss Michigan”

This is the first year in the history of Miss America in which the swimsuit portion will not take place.

Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America and the new chair of the Miss America Organization’s Board of Trustees, revealed the news in June, noting that the show will now be about what the contestant has to say versus what their outer appearance shows.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!