Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Missy Elliott Says Rapper Fatman Scoop’s ‘Impact Is Huge’ and Won’t Be ‘Forgotten’ After His Death

By
Missy Elliott Says Rapper Fatman Scoop Impact Is Huge and Wont Be Forgotten After His Death
Noam Galai/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Missy Elliott will never forget her former collaborator Fatman Scoop after his death at 53.

“Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time,” Elliott, 53, wrote via X on Saturday, August 31. “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades.”

She continued, “Your IMPACT is HUGE & will NEVER be forgotten.”

Fatman Scoop (real name Isaac Freeman III), who previously appeared on Elliott’s 2005 song “Lose Control,” died on Friday, August 30.

John Aprea Celebrity Deaths of 2024

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year

“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop. Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life,” Fatman Scoop’s family wrote in a Saturday statement. “Fatman Scoop was not just a world-class performance, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage.”

They continued, “Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Fatman Scoop, who is survived by his two children, was performing in Connecticut on Friday. In the middle of the set, the rap star collapsed and paramedics performed CPR on the stage. Fatman Scoop was taken to the hospital before he was pronounced dead. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time

Elliott joins several other musicians in paying tribute to Fatman Scoop.

“Rest Well, Brother,” Lil’ Jon wrote via Instagram comment.

Arach Cloz short sleeve sweater top

Deal of the Day

Grab This Best-Selling Fall Sweater Top While it’s Still 20% off for Labor Day! View Deal

Crystal Waters, for her part, added, “He was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met. He truly will be missed. Love and prayers out to his family.”

Music producer Pure Cold (a.k.a. Birch Michael) also memorialized the late star.

“You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me,” Pure Cold wrote via Instagram. “I am honestly lost for words. You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely [sic] made me the man I am today.”

In this article

Missy Elliott

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.