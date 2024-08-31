Missy Elliott will never forget her former collaborator Fatman Scoop after his death at 53.

“Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time,” Elliott, 53, wrote via X on Saturday, August 31. “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades.”

She continued, “Your IMPACT is HUGE & will NEVER be forgotten.”

Fatman Scoop (real name Isaac Freeman III), who previously appeared on Elliott’s 2005 song “Lose Control,” died on Friday, August 30.

“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop. Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life,” Fatman Scoop’s family wrote in a Saturday statement. “Fatman Scoop was not just a world-class performance, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage.”

They continued, “Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Fatman Scoop, who is survived by his two children, was performing in Connecticut on Friday. In the middle of the set, the rap star collapsed and paramedics performed CPR on the stage. Fatman Scoop was taken to the hospital before he was pronounced dead. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Elliott joins several other musicians in paying tribute to Fatman Scoop.

“Rest Well, Brother,” Lil’ Jon wrote via Instagram comment.

Crystal Waters, for her part, added, “He was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met. He truly will be missed. Love and prayers out to his family.”

Music producer Pure Cold (a.k.a. Birch Michael) also memorialized the late star.

“You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me,” Pure Cold wrote via Instagram. “I am honestly lost for words. You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely [sic] made me the man I am today.”