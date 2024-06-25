Morgan Wallen proved the show must go on — even if he’s struck in the face with a thong mid-song.

The singer, 31, was hit with the undergarment while performing his and Post Malone’s duet, “I Had Some Help,” amid his Friday, June 21, concert.

After the panties ricocheted off of Wallen’s hat, he caught them in his hand and held it as he moved across the stage. Wallen then threw the underwear back into the audience on the other side of the platform.

Without missing a beat, Wallen continued performing at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wallen kicked off the 2024 leg of his One Night at a Time tour in April. Amid his tour, Wallen released his song with Malone, 28. The duo also followed up the tune with a music video in May.

“I had some help / It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself / Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf,” the twosome sing in the chorus.

The pair had previously performed the country track at Stagecoach when Wallen brought out the “Circles” singer onstage to sing the tune for the first time together in public. The two pals embraced after finishing “I Had Some Help.”

Prior to the track’s release, Malone teased their collaboration. “Let’s go with the real mix this time @morganwallen 😂,” Malone captioned an Instagram video in March, which featured a snippet of the tune. In the clip, Malone drank a Bud Light while singing along.

Malone reshared the post via his Instagram Story with a comment from Wallen. “I had some help getting to the point of posting it at 4 A.M. this song is one of my favs in a long time. Proud to be on it w u bub!!” he wrote.

One month before “I Had Some Help” hit airwaves, Wallen made headlines for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of fellow country star Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar in Nashville. He was arrested and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Following the incident, Wallen released a statement via X in April. “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” he wrote. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

He continued: “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”