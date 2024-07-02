Morgan Wallen doesn’t have time for objects being thrown at him on stage.

Wallen, 31, performed two back-to-back shows at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, on June 27 and 28 for his One Night at a Time tour. According to footage shared via TikTok on Monday, July, 1, at one of the concerts, a phone was thrown at the country singer while he sang “Cowgirls.”

After the device hit him on the chest, it fell to the floor. While singing into the microphone, Wallen bent down to pick up the phone before he chucked it across the stage earning cheers from the crowd. The “Last Night” musician continued on with the show.

Wallen’s decision to toss the phone also earned him some props from some fans in the comments section.

Related: Morgan Wallen’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Morgan Wallen has become the bad boy of country music after facing a series of scandals throughout his career. The “Whiskey Glasses” singer got his start on season 6 of The Voice in 2014, where he was a member of Adam Levine’s team but got knocked out during the playoffs. Two years after his appearance […]

“If I was Morgan Wallen … I’d do the same dang thing,” one user quipped while another replied with three clapping emojis, “AS HE SHOULD.”

The phone is the latest item to be thrown at Wallen on stage. Last month, Wallen was hit in the face by a thong in the middle of a show. During a June concert at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Wallen was struck by the undergarment while performing his and Post Malone’s duet, “I Had Some.”

After the underwear struck Wallen’s hat, he caught them in his hand. As Wallen walked across the stage he threw the underwear back into the audience on the other side of the platform.

Wallen kicked off the 2024 leg of his One Night at a Time tour in April, around the same time, he made headlines for his arrest in Nashville. Wallen allegedly threw a chair off the roof of fellow country star Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Wallen was subsequently arrested and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Related: Morgan Wallen's Family Album With Son Indigo and Ex KT Smith Morgan Wallen’s controversies have made as many headlines as his country career, but elsewhere in his personal life, the “Last Night” artist is the father of son Indigo Wilder. The country star welcomed his baby boy in July 2020 with ex KT Smith — one year after their split. (The pair dated from 2017 to […]

Following the incident, Wallen broke his silence and accepted responsibility for his actions.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” he wrote via X in April. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

Wallen added that his tour would not face any alterations or cancelations amid his legal trouble.

“I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe,” he continued. “Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”