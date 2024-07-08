Muse Singer Matt Bellamy and Wife Elle Evans’ Relationship Timeline

It was love at first sight for Muse singer Matt Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans.
The couple met while filming the music video for his song “Mercy” in 2015 and have been together ever since. Evans supported Bellamy and his band when they won Best Rock Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards. He returned the favor one year later by attending a screening of Evans’ movie Muse.
In December 2017, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram after “one of the most romantic holiday [sic] of our lives” in Fiji. “After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course – I said YES!” Evans gushed at the time.
Bellamy and Evans tied the knot in August 2019 in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu, announcing less than one year later that they were expecting their first baby together. Daughter Lovella Dawn was born in June 2020. (Bellamy previously welcomed son Bingham with his ex Kate Hudson in 2011.)
The family of three grew even bigger in May 2024 when Evans gave birth to son George Julien-Wade. “So grateful to my wonderfully perfect husband for being so supportive & by my side every step of the way!” Evans wrote via Instagram at the time.
Keep scrolling to see a complete timeline of Bellamy and Evans’ love story:
February 2015
Bellamy and Evans started dating after meeting on the set of Muse’s music video for “Mercy,” in which Evans played an android.
September 2015
Evans shared photos of the couple at Burning Man in Nevada.
February 2016
Bellamy wore an Emporio Armani suit while Evans donned a ruffled plum gown to the 2016 Grammy Awards, where Muse won Best Rock Album for Drones.
November 2016
Evans shared a glimpse of her and Bellamy’s matching Grease Halloween costumes after attending a party thrown by Hudson.
April 2017
Evans shared photos of herself and Bellamy with their friends at Coachella. One month later, the couple attended a screening of Evans’ film Muse.
December 2017
Bellamy proposed days after Evans’ birthday. “Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer. . . We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged!” Evans gushed via Instagram.
June 2018
Evans celebrated Bellamy’s birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing, “This wonderful, beautiful dream of a man had a birthday over the weekend!”
December 2018
“Happy birthday my dream love!!!” Bellamy wrote via Instagram in honor of Evans’ birthday, sharing a series of photos in a decorated bathtub.
July 2019
Bellamy and Evans traveled around the U.K. and Russia, sharing photos via Instagram posing in front of Dartington Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Saint Basil’s Cathedral.
August 2019
The couple officially tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony by the sea. Both Bellamy and Evans celebrated by sharing photos of themselves walking down the aisle, writing via Instagram, “Mr. and Mrs. Bellamy.”
February 2020
Evans announced her pregnancy via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Bellamy posing with their hands on her belly. “Our little family is growing. . . and so is my belly,” she wrote.
June 2020
The spouses welcomed their first baby together, daughter Lovella Dawn.
August 2020
Bellamy and Evans celebrated their first wedding anniversary by revisiting the same place where they exchanged vows, bringing Lovella and their two dogs. “Here we are with Lovella, stood exactly where we got married 1 year ago surrounded by family and friends,” Bellamy captioned his Instagram post.
January 2021
Evans celebrated the new year with pics of Bellamy, Lovella and Bingham on the beach, writing, “From our family to yours — Happy New Year! We’re wishing you all a year full of love and happiness!!!”
June 2021
The couple celebrated Lovella’s 1st birthday with a teddy bear-themed party.
April 2022
Evans and Bellamy celebrated Easter with Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their blended family.
March 2024
Evans revealed her pregnancy after attending Paris Hilton’s birthday party. “I’m only out with this baby bump on special occasions & this was one of them!” she captioned the post.
May 2024
Bellamy and Evans welcomed their second child together, son George Julien-Wade. Describing how their baby boy got his name, Evans wrote via Instagram, “Named after Matt’s dad George, my mom Julie, and my cowboy dad Billy Wade Evans. It’s an honor to bring another brilliant Bellamy into existence!”