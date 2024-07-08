Muse Singer Matt Bellamy and Wife Elle Evans’ Relationship Timeline

It was love at first sight for Muse singer Matt Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans.

The couple met while filming the music video for his song “Mercy” in 2015 and have been together ever since. Evans supported Bellamy and his band when they won Best Rock Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards. He returned the favor one year later by attending a screening of Evans’ movie Muse.

In December 2017, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram after “one of the most romantic holiday [sic] of our lives” in Fiji. “After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course – I said YES!” Evans gushed at the time.

Bellamy and Evans tied the knot in August 2019 in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu, announcing less than one year later that they were expecting their first baby together. Daughter Lovella Dawn was born in June 2020. (Bellamy previously welcomed son Bingham with his ex Kate Hudson in 2011.)

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth The next generation! Celebrity parents from Cameron Diaz to John David Duggar gained adorable mini family members in 2020. The actress and Benji Madden shared their surprise baby news on Instagram in January, writing in a joint Instagram statement: “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this […]

The family of three grew even bigger in May 2024 when Evans gave birth to son George Julien-Wade. “So grateful to my wonderfully perfect husband for being so supportive & by my side every step of the way!” Evans wrote via Instagram at the time.

Keep scrolling to see a complete timeline of Bellamy and Evans’ love story:

February 2015

Bellamy and Evans started dating after meeting on the set of Muse’s music video for “Mercy,” in which Evans played an android.

September 2015

Evans shared photos of the couple at Burning Man in Nevada.

February 2016

Bellamy wore an Emporio Armani suit while Evans donned a ruffled plum gown to the 2016 Grammy Awards, where Muse won Best Rock Album for Drones.

November 2016

Evans shared a glimpse of her and Bellamy’s matching Grease Halloween costumes after attending a party thrown by Hudson.

April 2017

Evans shared photos of herself and Bellamy with their friends at Coachella. One month later, the couple attended a screening of Evans’ film Muse.

Related: Cutest Celebrity Couples to Hit Coachella Through the Years There are only three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and celebrities coupling up at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Since the ever-growing multi-weekend event was cofounded in 1999, A-list couples such as Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford have […]

December 2017

Bellamy proposed days after Evans’ birthday. “Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer. . . We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged!” Evans gushed via Instagram.

June 2018

Evans celebrated Bellamy’s birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing, “This wonderful, beautiful dream of a man had a birthday over the weekend!”

December 2018

“Happy birthday my dream love!!!” Bellamy wrote via Instagram in honor of Evans’ birthday, sharing a series of photos in a decorated bathtub.

July 2019

Bellamy and Evans traveled around the U.K. and Russia, sharing photos via Instagram posing in front of Dartington Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Saint Basil’s Cathedral.

August 2019

The couple officially tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony by the sea. Both Bellamy and Evans celebrated by sharing photos of themselves walking down the aisle, writing via Instagram, “Mr. and Mrs. Bellamy.”

February 2020

Evans announced her pregnancy via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Bellamy posing with their hands on her belly. “Our little family is growing. . . and so is my belly,” she wrote.

June 2020

The spouses welcomed their first baby together, daughter Lovella Dawn.

August 2020

Bellamy and Evans celebrated their first wedding anniversary by revisiting the same place where they exchanged vows, bringing Lovella and their two dogs. “Here we are with Lovella, stood exactly where we got married 1 year ago surrounded by family and friends,” Bellamy captioned his Instagram post.

Related: Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood’s A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]

January 2021

Evans celebrated the new year with pics of Bellamy, Lovella and Bingham on the beach, writing, “From our family to yours — Happy New Year! We’re wishing you all a year full of love and happiness!!!”

June 2021

The couple celebrated Lovella’s 1st birthday with a teddy bear-themed party.

April 2022

Evans and Bellamy celebrated Easter with Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their blended family.

March 2024

Evans revealed her pregnancy after attending Paris Hilton’s birthday party. “I’m only out with this baby bump on special occasions & this was one of them!” she captioned the post.

May 2024

Bellamy and Evans welcomed their second child together, son George Julien-Wade. Describing how their baby boy got his name, Evans wrote via Instagram, “Named after Matt’s dad George, my mom Julie, and my cowboy dad Billy Wade Evans. It’s an honor to bring another brilliant Bellamy into existence!”