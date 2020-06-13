Round two! Matt Bellamy became a dad for the second time when his wife, Elle Evans, gave birth to their first child together on June 7.

“Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad! Mom @elloelle did an amazing job!” he captioned an Instagram photo of the couple and their newborn daughter on Saturday, June 13.

The model, 30, announced in February that she and the Muse frontman, 41, had a little one on the way. “Our little family is growing … and so is my belly,” the Texas native captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. “Our best-kept secret since September.”

The “Through a Train Window” singer previously welcomed his now-8-year-old son, Bingham, in July 2011 with his ex-fiancée Kate Hudson. The former couple split in December 2014, and have been coparenting ever since.

“[Hudson] sees Matt a lot with Bing, who also has separate time with his dad,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019.

The English musician began dating Evans the year after his split from the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, 40. He proposed to Evans in December 2018. The former Playboy Playmate wrote on social media at the time: “We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged! Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him! After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course I said YES! I can’t imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss.”

In August 2019, the pair wed in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu.

The Grammy winner announced five months after their nuptials that he was taking some time off from touring to focus on his family. “[I’m] definitely having a baby,” Bellamy told ALT 98.7 in January. “I’m going to chill out, have some family time and maybe towards the end of the year write some songs and start the new album.”