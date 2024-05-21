Matt Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy.

“We are so pleased to announce the arrival of our new baby angel boy 💙George Julien-Wade Bellamy,” Evans, 34, announced via Instagram on Monday, May 20, alongside a series of family photos from inside the hospital where she gave birth.

George was born on Sunday, May 12, which Evans pointed out is both “Mother’s Day & what would’ve been my late Mother’s 60th birthday. Named after Matt’s Dad George, my Mom Julie, and my cowboy dad Billy Wade Evans. He arrived healthy, happy, and handsome as ever!!! We are obsessed & basking in newborn heavenly bliss!!!”

In her photo carousel, Evans included sweet snapshots of Lovella, her 3-year-old daughter with Bellamy, and her stepson Bingham, 12, meeting their little brother for the first time. Other photos show Bellamy kissing Evans moments after George was born, and Evans posing in the delivery room before giving birth and showing off her foot with a sock that read “BABY YOU’RE WORTH IT :).”

“I am recovering well and he has already settled into such a nice routine,” Evans said in her caption. “So grateful to my wonderfully perfect husband @mattbellamy for being so supportive & by my side every step of the way! It’s an honor to bring another brilliant Bellamy into existence!”

Kate Hudson, who shares Bingham with Bellamy, showed love in the comments section by posting three red hearts. She and Bellamy were engaged from 2011 to 2014 before calling it quits. Hudson, 45, has since remained on good terms with both her ex and Evans.

The Muse frontman began dating Evans the year after his split from Hudson, and in 2019, they tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu. One year later, they welcomed Lovella, who turns 4 in June.

Evans revealed her second pregnancy in a mid-March Instagram post sharing a photo of her growing bump at Paris Hilton’s birthday bash.

“The Queen P did it again with another epic birthday party!” she wrote. “I’m only out with this baby bump on special occasions & this was one of them!