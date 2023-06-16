Kate Hudson was joined by a surprise guest — ex Matt Bellamy‘s wife, Elle Evans — during a trip to London.

The actress, 44, and Evans, 33, were photographed holding hands while on their way to a gala performance of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London’s West End. Hudson rocked a bright red silk mid-length dress for the girls’ night out while the model wore a black tank top with bright sequin-embellished pants.

Over the years, the Glass Onion star has remained close with her ex, 45, and Evans. The former couple got engaged in 2011 and welcomed their son, Bingham, that same year. In 2014, Hudson and the Muse frontman pulled the plug on their relationship.

Bellamy ultimately moved on with Evans and the pair expanded their family with daughter Lovella in June 2020. Hudson, for her part, is currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Rani. The Golden Globe winner is also the mother of son Ryder, 19, with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Hudson recently gushed about her coparenting dynamic with Bellamy.

“Matt is so wonderful — I couldn’t have asked for a better coparent,” she told The Sunday Times in November 2022. “For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”

At the time, the Hudson said she was proud about her blended family. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” she added. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours. I’m not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage.”

The Almost Famous star also opened up about how raising Bing with Bellamy has brought the duo closer since their split. “One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, ‘I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he’s gaining something, not losing something,'” she detailed to Women’s Health in April 2021. “I think it’s even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we’re protecting each other. I’m really lucky. I’ve got lots of dads. I trust them.”

According to a source, Hudson wants her children to have “positive” bonds with their fathers.

“She sees Matt a lot with Bing, who also has separate time with his dad,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019. “Chris lives in northern California but comes down to visit because Kate supports Ryder having a positive relationship with his dad.”