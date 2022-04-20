Coparenting goals! Exes Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy adorably reunited to celebrate Easter with their kids on Sunday, April 17.

The former couple, who were engaged from 2011 to 2014, share a 10-year-old son named Bingham. The Muse frontman, 43, has since moved on with model Elle Evans, with the couple sharing daughter Lovella, 22 months, and the little one was at the family celebration.

The actress, 42, for her part, is also the mother of son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, as well as daughter Rani, 3, with her Danny Fujikawa. Hudson’s fiancé, 35, attended the outing with Hudson and their toddler.

“Can’t get over this Easter cuteness,” Evans, 32, captioned a Tuesday, April 19, Instagram slideshow. Not only did Rani and Bingham pose for pictures with Lovella in the social media upload, but the proud parents were all smiles in a full family photo.

Hudson posted photos on her own account, showing Bingham coloring eggs. “It’s Easter morning! Wishing everyone one a beautiful #EasterSunday,” the “Sibling Revelry” podcast cohost wrote via Instagram on Sunday.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has been vocal about her coparenting dynamics with Bellamy and Robinson, 55, over the years.

“As much as I would say I don’t recommend it to most, my situation is quite amazing,” the Golden Globe winner told Laura Wasser in a March 2019 “Divorce Sucks!” podcast episode. “I was very lucky to have partners in my life — and every one was a different circumstance — that we were able to figure it out.”

The Fabletics cofounder clarified that she and her exes are “still in a relationship” post-split, explaining, “It’s just a different kind of relationship. You know, you’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days. You’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks. It just goes in spurts. I personally prefer a laid-back approach, but sometimes when you’re laid-back, things can get confused. … I think you just have to be super-structured.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly one month prior that the Something Borrowed star wants her children to have “positive” bonds with their fathers.

“She sees Matt a lot with Bing, who also has separate time with his dad,” the insider said in April 2019. “Chris lives in northern California but comes down to visit because Kate supports Ryder having a positive relationship with his dad.”

