There’s a reason your favorite celebs flocked to Mykonos, Greece, during the summer of 2021 — and Us Weekly has rounded up the must-visit hotels, beach clubs and restaurants on the island for your next big trip.

American citizens are currently able to travel to Greece without quarantine requirements provided they have proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or they have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the trip. Upon the return of the island of Mykonos, all restaurant and hotel employees have been wearing masks.

Katikies

A quiet, relaxed atmosphere with breathtaking videos of the island, the Katikies Mykonos rooms and suites have view of the Agios Ioannis beach and are a 10-minute drive from Mykonos Town. In addition to having a private veranda with a mini pool, Katikies has two pools with bars and a view of the Mediterranean sea.

Nomad and Boheme

While Nomad will quickly become a go-to destination for a serene and private stay with handpicked architecture and unreal amenities, sister hotel Boheme allows you to be steps away from Mykonos Town while also giving you the option to lounge at your room’s private balcony, which may include a jacuzzi. Split your time at the resorts and experience a seamless transition from one vibe to the other.

SantAnna

The ultimate beach club experience, SantAnna has 70 cabanas across the pool and beach, poolside and beachside sunbeds, four bars, 10 private islands and a DJ at the center of it all. Plus, if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, there’s a submerged suite with underwear pool views.

Bill & Coo Suites’ Sunset Lounge

Enjoy a refreshing cocktail by the infinity pool and the best view of the sunset in Mykonos. Bill & Coo also has a hotel location with villas that were fully booked for the summer.

Super Paradise Beach Club

The fun doesn’t stop at Super Paradise Beach Club with dance parties and beach days — unless it’s time to slow down and sip on rosé and enjoy a five-course meal.

Nice n Easy

The first farm-to-table practice in Greece. By establishing the right professional relationships with carefully chosen growers and producers around the country, they are committed to cooking with fresh, seasonal, and organic produce, cultivated with the utmost care and attention.

Kensho Psarou

A dream for sushi lovers, the restaurant at the beach hotel’s take on Greek food combines Japanese, Peruvian and French elements with a view of the water that can’t be missed.