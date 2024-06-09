Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup celebrated their first anniversary in style by hosting a second wedding ceremony.

The couple — who initially tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on June 9, 2023 — held a larger wedding ceremony for family and close friends in Mexico City on Saturday, June 8. The Feud actress, 55, wore a simple white gown while Crudup, also 55, looked dapper in a classic dark suit, according to photos shared by Watts’ brother and photographer Ben Watts on social media.

“Off they go Naomi x Billy x family #benwatts #scrapbooking,” Ben captioned a video of Naomi and Crudup dolled up in an elevator with their kids. Naomi’s children, Kai, 15, and Sasha, 16, whom she shares with ex Liev Schreiber, could be seen alongside her niece Ruby. Crudup’s son William, 20, whom he shares with ex Mary Louise Parker, also attended the celebration.

Kai and Ruby served as bridesmaids, wearing in strapless nude gowns while Sasha and William wore suits.

Ben also shared videos from inside the ceremony, noting that his and Naomi’s mom, Myfanwy “Miv,” was “a bit emotional understandably.” Celebrity guests including Justin Theroux and his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, and Nicole Kidman could be seen in the videos.

Billy Folchetti, a wedding planner, also posted black-and-white photos from inside the venue. The ceremony featured stunning candelabras, while guests ate dinner under dangling flower displays. The dance floor was adorned with lush flowers and a glistening disco ball.

Naomi reshared several posts on her Instagram Stories of the weekend’s prior events, including a snap with Crudup posted by her stylist and another with DJ Prince01.

At the couple’s welcome event, Naomi wore a yellow floral dress and told guests in a sweet speech captured by Ben: “This is a reminder of what life’s about. The affirmation of love being one of the simplest things, but the most important.”

Naomi and Crudup connected on the set of the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy but kept their relationship private until they walked their first red carpet together at the SAG Awards in 2022.

Of their relationship, Naomi told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live in January, “It’s never too late, right? We found each other later than… yeah, late in life. And it’s really a special thing.”