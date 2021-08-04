Birthday wishes. In honor of Naomie Olindo’s 29th birthday, she shared a few of her highs from this past year and her wishes for the next via Instagram.

In Olindo’s post on Wednesday, August 4, the Southern Charm alum shared a smiling pic of herself while on a boat’s deck.

“Hi 29 👋🏻 the only thing I can think of today is how grateful I am for the people in my life…especially with how much I’ve had to lean on them lately,” she captioned the pic. “Turns out the only two things that truly bring me genuine happiness are loving people and animals. So here’s to another year of doing just that 💗.”

The former reality star’s message comes two days after she opened up about her messy breakup from longtime boyfriend Metul Shah.

“This is the first time in my life that I haven’t known exactly what my next step is,” she explained during the Monday, August 2, episode of the “Are You For Real?” podcast. “Like, what is my one-year plan? What’s my three year, what’s my five year [plan], because I just went through a breakup. I was supposed to be moving, and now I’m back here. So my plans have changed and I have no idea honestly what I’m doing or when or why. I don’t know right now, but maybe next week I’ll know. Maybe next month I’ll know. I’m just trying to stay true to myself and figure it out.”

The L’Abeye founder further explained that she’s going through a “pivotal moment” in her life ever since the pair parted ways.

Last month, Olindo seemingly confirmed her split from Shah, 30, via Instagram Story after the two moved to New York City together.

“Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second,” she captioned a teary selfie at the time. “Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages.”

A week later, the South Carolina native thanked her followers for their support. Olindo reposted a snap on her Story of one of her customer’s posts, who was excited about their latest order of L’Abeye clothes. They originally used the caption, “We love you @Naomie_Olindo.”

As the fashion entrepreneur shared the Story onto her page, she added her own message, writing, “You guys have blown me away this week. So so so so thankful. Also girls supporting girls is POWERFUL as f—k.”