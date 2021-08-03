Whatever comes next. Naomie Olindo opened up about life after her messy breakup with Metul Shah.

“This is the first time in my life that I haven’t known exactly what my next step is. Like, what is my one year plan?What’s my three year, what’s my five year [plan], because I just went through a breakup,” the Southern Charm alum, 28, said during the Monday, August 2, episode of Sarah Frick’s “Are You For Real?” podcast.

She continued, “I was supposed to be moving, and now I’m back here. So my plans have changed and I have no idea honestly what I’m doing or when or why. I don’t know right now, but maybe next week I’ll know. Maybe next month I’ll know. I’m just trying to stay true to myself and figure it out.”

During the podcast, Naomie noted that she’s in a “pivotal moment” in her life. She went on to tell listeners that it’s “OK not to know what’s next as long as you’re enjoying yourself and loving the people around you.”

After Frick asked her if she’d had an “are you for real?” moment recently, the former reality star noted that she had indeed — but she wasn’t in the mood to talk about it.

“I mean, yeah. Recently I had one of those, but we don’t have to get into that,” she said.

Last month, the South Carolina native made headlines when rumors swirled that her ex had cheated on her less than one month after they moved to New York City together.

Naomie seemingly confirmed the cheating rumors in a July 12 Instagram Story post.

“Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages,” she wrote alongside a teary selfie. “I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain. I’m so so sorry.”

The former pair dated for three years prior to their split. Naomie introduced the doctor, 29, to fans during season 6 of Southern Charm, which was her final run on the show.

After sharing her side of the story last month, the L’Abeye designer vowed to never take Metul back.

“This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost, I just ask that you please stop sending/saying hateful things to Metul,” she wrote in a separate Instagram Story, which she promptly deleted. “I have self respect and I’ll not be getting back together with him, but he is also in a terrible place dealing with the consequences of his actions. … Please don’t be mean, he is human and this situation is punishment enough.”