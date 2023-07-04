If only Bravo cameras followed Craig Conover on his recent guys’ trip — where the Southern Charm OG reunited with Metul Shah.

Naomie Olindo’s exes were photographed enjoying a lake outing with friends in a series of photos shared by a mutual pal on Monday, July 3, via Instagram.

Conover and Olindo called it quits in 2017 after three years together. She moved on with Shah, who was caught cheating on her in 2021. After they split due to the scandal, Conover threw shade at their relationship.

“She’s been really happy [now]. I think she’s relieved in a weird way,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2021. “And she’s happy to be back in Charleston and things happen for a reason. I don’t think she was that happy in her relationship. But I think she’s just happy to be living her own life again.”

Southern Charm fans later learned that Conover and Olindo hooked up in Las Vegas in summer 2021 before he made things official with Paige DeSorbo.

“It was sort of like a time and place thing where it’s like, ‘OK, I know you, I trust you, we were both like fresh off breakups,’” Olindo later recalled to Us Weekly of briefly rekindling things with Conover. “But it was never like, ‘Oh, we need to get back together, blah, blah.’ It was just like a comfort thing — a very temporary comfort thing.”

She added at the time that she learned a lot from her split from Shah.

“I think the biggest takeaway was just to keep a very strong sense of self and to not lose my sense of self in a relationship. I think with my personality type and stuff, I tend to sort of morph into whatever I think the person in front of me wants and lose my true, like, authentic self in the process,” Olindo explained. “And I think a lot of people go through that.”

As the aftermath of Conover and Olindo’s hookup played out on season 8 of the Bravo show, the twosome struggled to get along.

“If you ever saw us film again, it just wouldn’t be accurate. You know, we’re not in each other’s lives,” he told Us in October 2022 of his status with Olindo.

She agreed, adding: “We don’t see each other. The only reason, like, we still even have any communication is because of the show, you know? So yeah, I think that’s an accurate statement for sure.”

While Conover will appear on the upcoming ninth season of Southern Charm, news broke in January that Olindo opted not to return.