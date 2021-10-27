Craig Conover Says Naomie Olindo ‘Wasn’t Happy’ With Ex Metul Shah

Ex knows best? According to Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo is happier than ever after moving back to Charleston, South Carolina, following her messy split from Metul Shah.

“She’s been really happy. I think she’s relieved in a weird way,” the Winter House star, 32, dished about his ex-girlfriend, 29, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, October 26, after a fan asked how she’s been coping post-breakup. “And she’s happy to be back in Charleston and things happen for a reason. I don’t think she was that happy in her relationship. But I think she’s just happy to be living her own life again.”

Olindo confirmed her split from Shah in July — less than one month after they moved to New York City together. She hinted at the time that the doctor cheating on her was the cause for the split. An insider has since told Us Weekly that she is filming scenes for the Bravo show.

“The understanding is Naomie will be on the show, but not as a full-time cast member,” a source close to production told Us in September. “Her role is more of a friend on the show.”

While Conover opted not to answer the fan’s question about whether Olindo is back on the show after skipping season 6, he seemingly confirmed that she’s met his current girlfriend (and Winter House costar) Paige DeSorbo.

“[Paige has met] pretty much everyone. She has come down [to visit] a lot so far,” Conover said during the WWHL aftershow. “I mean, Charleston’s a very incestuous, small town and if you’re going to be around, you’re gonna meet everyone very quickly so she’s, unfortunately, had to get used to being in the same room as a lot of exes.”

Us confirmed in September that Conover and DeSorbo, 28, started dating months after filming Winter House in February. On Tuesday, Andy Cohen revealed that he saw the lawyer in The Hamptons while production on season 6 of Summer House was underway this summer. He then asked DeSorbo, who was in the audience, whether she would be on Southern Charm season 8 — and she simply replied, “Yes.”

The New York native previously told Us that she’s loving splitting her time between her home and Charleston.

“Everyone that Craig hangs out with could not be nicer to me. I’ve met pretty much everyone,” DeSorbo told Us earlier this month. “I knew Shep [Rose] and Austen [Kroll] from a couple of years ago and everyone really is so lovely. Shep’s girlfriend is one of my favorite people ever, Taylor [Ann Green] is, like, such a sweetheart. Everyone’s been really nice.”

While production is currently underway on Southern Charm, Summer House wrapped after filming Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding last month.