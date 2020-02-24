NASCAR driver Ryan Newman revealed that his scary wreck at Daytona 500 resulted in a head injury.

Before the 2020 Pennzoil 400 kicked off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 23, Roush Fenway Racing team president Steve Newmark shared a statement on Newman’s behalf during a pre-race press conference.

“I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury, for which I’m currently being treated,” the athlete, 42, said in the address. “The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days.”

Newman’s statement continued, “I have spoken with [Roush Fenway Racing founder and CEO] Jack Roush, and he has assured me that the No. 6 car will be waiting and ready for my return. I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Roush Fenway Ford.”

Newman was involved in a last-lap wreck when fellow driver Corey LaJoie accidentally rammed into him while they were competing in the Daytona 500 on February 17. He was transported to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, immediately after the incident.

In a statement posted to Instagram by Newman’s team, it was revealed that he was expected to make a full recovery despite being “in serious condition.” His injuries were deemed “not life threatening.”

Roush Fenway Racing announced on February 19 that the veteran driver was released from the hospital, only one day after Newman’s team confirmed via Instagram that he was showing “great improvement” and was “fully alert.” At the time, the organization shared the news along with a photo of Newman walking out of the hospital with his daughters Brooklyn and Ashlyn, whom he shares with estranged wife Krissie Newman.

That same day, a news update on Newman’s official website confirmed that he would no longer race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. It was revealed that Ross Chastain, a three-time NASCAR Truck Series winner, would drive in Newman’s place.

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” Newmark said in a statement. “We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing.”

The statement continued, “The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family. That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice.”