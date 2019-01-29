Charlie Heaton seemed starstruck by girlfriend and Stranger Things costar Natalia Dyer at the Hollywood premiere of her new movie, Velvet Buzzsaw.

“He seemed so proud to be on her arm for the night,” an onlooker told Us Weekly following the premiere at Los Angeles’ Egyptian Theater on Monday, January 28. “They were adorable and very affectionate on the red carpet. While she was doing photos, he was just staring at her in awe.”

In fact, Heaton, 24, came to the 22-year-old’s rescue at one point. “She had a dress malfunction at one point and he helped her clasp it back together,” the source revealed. “She flashed him a cute smile to thank him.”

The pair stayed close all night, including at the afterparty. “Charlie got her a drink at the bar and they toasted with fun, themed cocktails with some pals,” the onlooker added. “At one point, Charlie cuddled up to Natalia and started dancing with her. He had his hand on her cheek, and she was gazing lovingly into his eyes. They seem totally obsessed with one another.”

Dyer gets to spend a ton of time with Heaton on the set of Stranger Things too, since the duo play love interests on the Netflix series. The actress told Us in January 2018 that “it’s a lot of fun” to share the screen with her real-life beau.

“He’s all right, I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!” she quipped at the time. “No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They’re all super, just great to work with.”

Prior to his relationship with Dyer — which went red carpet-official in December 2017 — Heaton dated musician Akiko Matsurra, with whom he shares a son. “[Their son] lives with Akiko, and Charlie visits on occasion,” a source told Us in October 2017. “Charlie is in L.A. most of the time auditioning and was filming for Stranger Things, but he jumps across the pond to London to see their son. Akiko and Charlie are amicable coparents.”

Velvet Buzzsaw opens in theaters on Friday, February 1, and Stranger Things’ third season starts streaming on Netflix on July 4.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!