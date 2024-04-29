Natalie Joy is not here for the shade about her wedding day look.

“Some of y’all are actually being ridiculous with these comments,” Joy, 25, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 29. “Yes I’m breastfeeding so as the night went on my boobs got bigger.”

Joy shared she was “not in pain” from her dress, which had a corset bodice. Since she is currently breastfeeding her newborn daughter, River Rose, Joy explained that her breasts got “massive” throughout the night. (Joy and her husband, Nick Viall, welcomed their little girl in February.)

“I was surrounded by people I consider family and literal family. Nobody made it weird so y’all don’t make it weird,” Joy wrote on Monday. “Anyways continuing on with good vibes and wishing y’all the best !!!”

Joy also shared several snaps of her wedding day outfits, including the gown she walked down the aisle in and a second dress for the reception. The party look was a strapless corset gown with lace details.

“Another custom @shop_cinq moment that made me feel SO sexy!!” she wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside snaps from the celebration. “As soon as we hit the dance floor we didn’t leave it until almost 2am, we had confetti cannons, cold sparklers, a champagne tower, ‘At Last’ sung by Mrs. Kim Polote who is not only a family friend but someone who spent a lot of time with my grandmother before she passed so having her sing felt like my grandmother was with us. just wait for the video footage it was insane. I wanna relive this night over and over again ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Several users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Joy’s look.

“I don’t understand the trashy look for a wedding. You are beautiful.. this look isn’t it,” one user said. Another critic wrote, “Natalie… bffr what in the 2010 is this dress you’re too pretty but the dresses gave *costume* 😭😭.”

While Joy’s outfit wasn’t to the taste of some social media users, many others came to her defense.

“We should be talking about the fact that she just had a baby and the only thing that matters is that she was comfortable and felt good about herself. Beautiful mama 🩷,” one user responded, while another wrote, “Smokeshow 🔥😍 don’t listen to the haters comments. You are beautiful.”

Joy and Viall, 43, tied the knot on Saturday, April 27, in Georgia with their family and friends present for the occasion. Many of Viall’s pals from Bachelor Nation were in attendance for the couple’s big day. Following the ceremony, the twosome jetted off on their honeymoon with their two-month-old daughter.

“Honeymoon begins,” Viall captioned an Instagram selfie with himself and Joy sitting on an airplane as he held River.