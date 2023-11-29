Natalie Portman has seemingly put her separation from Benjamin Millepied behind her, often choosing to ditch her wedding band on recent outings.

Portman, 32, was spotted exiting a car in New York City on Wednesday, November 29, and the ring was clearly absent from her hand. The actress has been in NYC throughout the week to promote the release of her upcoming May December film, which also stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

As Portman stepped out at various movie events, her diamond has been missing from her left ring finger.

Portman and Millepied, 46, sparked split speculation in June after the French dancer was accused of having an affair with climate activist Camille Étienne. Neither the then-married couple nor Étienne publicly addressed the claims.

Related: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's Relationship Timeline A beautiful love story. Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, met on the set of her film Black Swan in 2009. “I think I was in, like, dreamland. So, it was pretty … it seemed pretty fun the whole time,” Portman said of getting to know her husband while making the psychological thriller during […]

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that Portman was “humiliated” by the rumors.

The insider added that Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied to ensure that their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.” (They share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.)

Two months later, Portman attended an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia, on what would have been her 11th anniversary — without her wedding ring. Us subsequently confirmed that Portman and Millepied had separated.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” a second source told Us in August.

Related: Natalie Portman's Dating History: Benjamin Millepied, Devendra Banhart, More Natalie Portman has been romantically attached to several A-listers over the years. Portman had a brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2006, three years before they costarred in the 2009 psychological drama Brothers. While she sparked romances with Gael Garcia Bernal, Nathan Bogle and Devendra Banhart, Portman shut down claims made in musician Moby’s 2019 […]

A third source told Us one month later that Portman and Millepied had been “spending time together coparenting,” but that a romantic reunion was unlikely to occur. The insider added, “Ben is still wanting a reconciliation, but Natalie is still skeptical. While she hasn’t ruled it out, it’s not something she wants at the moment.”

Portman and Millepied met in 2009 while collaborating on Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I met my husband on [the film], so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman told SiriusXM in 2018. “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories]. … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”