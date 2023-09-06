Natalie Portman is not saying yes to a romantic reconciliation with Benjamin Millepied — but she isn’t saying no.

“Natalie and Benjamin are not back together, but they’re spending time together coparenting,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the former couple, who share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

According to the insider, Portman, 42, isn’t rushing a decision on the future of her marriage. “Ben is still wanting a reconciliation, but Natalie is still skeptical,” the source added. “While she hasn’t ruled it out, it’s not something she wants at the moment.”

Portman and Millepied, 46, sparked split speculation last month when she was spotted without her wedding ring on the pair’s 11th wedding anniversary. Us confirmed at the time that Portman and Millepied pulled the plug on their relationship.

Two months prior, rumors swirled about Millepied being unfaithful with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. A second source said Portman was trying to remain committed to her family amid the public drama.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the insider told Us, adding that the actress was “humiliated” by the rumors. The source went on to say that Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied so their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.”

The duo, who met in 2009, have opened up about their dynamic on and off set. Portman previously praised the connection she formed with Millepied while they collaborated on Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan.

“I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” she told SiriusXM in 2018. “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”

Meanwhile, Millepied discussed how his work approach differed from Portman’s, telling Us in April, “Well, [Natalie and I] share what we’re working on, but we’re like two artists with different ambitions and interests. But of course we share what’s going on, and I’m sending her a new script that I finished.”

Millepied also shared how working with his wife helped him prepare for future opportunities in his career.

“Just being on set and seeing directors work with [Natalie] and other actors was very helpful, for sure. Seeing just how every director has a different way to achieve interesting performances,” he explained. “I think … the toughest part of the journey was really understanding why I was so attracted to making film as an artist … now as a director and working on the script and then working with actors.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin