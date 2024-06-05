Natalie Portman is taking back her power — and embracing single life — after her divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

“Natalie is her confident self [again],” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that Portman, 42, seems to have a “lighter step” and “more joy” in her eyes since finalizing her and Millepied’s divorce in March.

The Black Swan actress, who shares son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7, with Millepied, 46, is starting to prioritize her own needs, per the insider.

“It took her a while to get her smile back after the divorce, but she has turned a corner,” the source says of Portman, who was recently spotted laughing with actor Paul Mescal outside a London bar on May 28.

Portman made headlines last month when she was photographed with Mescal, 28, at 69 Colebrooke Row in Islington, England. The twosome were all smiles while having a smoke outside the bar, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Portman, who wore a casual white T-shirt, light-washed jeans and sneakers, giggled throughout her chat with Mescal.

The All of Us Strangers actor wore a similar white tee, black slacks and black sneakers as he lounged against the wall next to Portman. In one photo, Mescal’s face was red after blushing and laughing with the actress.

“She’s really coming into her own self-happiness,” the insider tells Us, revealing that despite spending time with Mescal, Portman isn’t currently dating.

Portman is “focused on her kids and work for now,” the source adds, sharing that she has “started going out with friends and living her best life.”

2024 has been a year of positive change for Portman after her split from Millepied last year. Us confirmed in August 2023 that the pair separated after 11 years of marriage following rumors of infidelity on Millepied’s part that surfaced that June. (Millepied allegedly had an affair with 26-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.)

While Portman was “humiliated and utterly crushed” by how her marriage ended, a source exclusively told Us in January she was ready to “focus on herself.”

A separate insider noted that Portman is a “realist who isn’t going to stick around trying to save something that’s unfixable,” adding that she “gave this marriage her best shot.”

Two months later, the exes finalized their divorce and were taking the high road for their children.

“They’re being very civil toward each other for the kids,” a source exclusively told Us in March, confirming that Portman was not “interested” in rekindling her romance with Millepied.

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Portman’s life after divorce — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.