Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied reportedly moved to Paris with their kids before their split.

In a profile for Variety, which was posted on Thursday, September 14, the outlet noted that Portman, 42, “recently relocated” to Paris with Millepied, 46, and their son, Aleph, 12, and daughter, Amalia, 6.

The interview took place for Vanity Fair France’s 10-year anniversary issue, which was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The union authorized a strike in July after a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a standstill. Actors have since joined the WGA on the picket line — who are on their own strike amid negotiations for fair pay from the studios — and as a result can’t promote any past or current projects.

Portman, meanwhile, sparked split speculation with Millepied in August when she was spotted without her wedding ring on their 11th wedding anniversary. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Portman and Millepied pulled the plug on their relationship.

Two months prior, rumors swirled about Millepied being unfaithful with climate activist Camille Étienne. A source exclusively told Us at the time that Portman was trying to remain committed to her family amid the public drama.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the insider shared at the time, adding that the actress was “humiliated” by the rumors. The source went on to say that Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied so their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.”

The couple started dating after they met on the set of Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan in 2009.

Portman previously gushed about her experience working with Millepied, telling SiriusXM in 2018, “I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland. He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”

Millepied had his own praise for Portman in April, telling Us: “[Natalie and I] share what we’re working on, but we’re like two artists with different ambitions and interests. But of course we share what’s going on, and I’m sending her a new script that I finished.”

He continued: “Just being on set and seeing directors work with [Natalie] and other actors was very helpful, for sure. Seeing just how every director has a different way to achieve interesting performances. I think … the toughest part of the journey was really understanding why I was so attracted to making film as an artist … now as a director and working on the script and then working with actors.”

Following their split, a source exclusively told Us that Portman isn’t rushing a decision on the future of her marriage.

“Natalie and Benjamin are not back together, but they’re spending time together coparenting,” the insider shared earlier this month. “Ben is still wanting a reconciliation, but Natalie is still skeptical. While she hasn’t ruled it out, it’s not something she wants at the moment.”