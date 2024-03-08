Natalie Portman has no immediate plans to reconcile with estranged husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair.

“They’re being very civil toward each other for the kids,” a source exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Benjamin would love to have Natalie back, but she’s not interested right now.”

Despite their continued estrangement, Millepied, 46, and Portman, 42, are putting on a united front and were even spotted grabbing lunch in Los Angeles with their kids, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7, last month. (Portman seemingly went without her wedding ring for the outing.)

Rumors first swirled that Portman and Millepied were having marriage issues in June 2023 after it was reported Millepied had an affair with climate activist Camille Étienne. Us confirmed the couple’s separation in August 2023 after 11 years of marriage. According to a second source, Portman is working on making the split final.

Related: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's Relationship Timeline A beautiful love story. Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, met on the set of her film Black Swan in 2009. “I think I was in, like, dreamland. So, it was pretty … it seemed pretty fun the whole time,” Portman said of getting to know her husband while making the psychological thriller during […]

“They’re figuring things out in terms of the divorce and custody,” the insider tells Us. “Natalie wants this to be as harmonious as possible.”

In January, a third insider told Us that the pair had been “having problems” for more than a year, noting that Millepied would “sometimes not return home and was taking work trips that didn’t add up” prior to their separation. The source noted that Portman eventually “began to suspect infidelity” and was “humiliated and crushed” by her husband’s behavior.

“She didn’t give up on [her marriage] lightly,” the insider shared at the time. “But it became pretty apparent toward the end of last year that her heart had gone out of it.”

Portman and Millepied began dating after working together on 2010’s Black Swan. Millepied reportedly left his then-girlfriend, Isabella Boylston, to hook up with Portman. They tied the knot two years later.

Last summer, Portman sparked split speculation when she was spotted at several public events without her wedding ring. She attended an Angel FC event in Sydney on what would have been the twosome’s 11th wedding anniversary in August 2023 without the diamond on her hand. In January, she raised eyebrows when she told The Wall Street Journal that she was living in “Paris with her two children” but made no mention of Millepied.

Portman addressed the state of her marriage for the first time in February, telling Vanity Fair that the French outlet Voici exposing Millepied’s alleged infidelity was a “terrible” experience she has “no desire to contribute to” further. She did, however, open up about how she is currently thriving in her “non-Hollywood” life in Los Angeles.

Related: Natalie Portman's Dating History: Benjamin Millepied, Devendra Banhart, More Natalie Portman has been romantically attached to several A-listers over the years. Portman had a brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2006, three years before they costarred in the 2009 psychological drama Brothers. While she sparked romances with Gael Garcia Bernal, Nathan Bogle and Devendra Banhart, Portman shut down claims made in musician Moby’s 2019 […]

“I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don’t do industry things when we hang out,” she told the outlet. “We’re not going to Hollywood parties, we’re having dinners at home in the backyard.”

She added, “I actually found that living there made my experience of L.A. much less ‘Hollywood.’ When I would visit, it would only be for work, and I’d be staying somewhere in Beverly Hills, and I’d be having industry meetings and going to industry parties. Living there made my experience much more rounded and appreciative of all the city has to offer, from nature to the arts, food to music, and of course, the people.”

For more on Portman and Millepied’s relationship, check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.