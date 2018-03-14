Taking a stand. Celebrities are showing their support for high-school students participating in National School Walkout Day on Wednesday, March 14.

The movement is happening exactly one month after a shooter opened fire at Marjory Stonemaon Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 students and faculty. Today, students across the country left their classrooms at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim — and demand increased gun safety and gun-control laws.

“On the one-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students are walking out in protest of Congress’ failure to act on gun violence,” Katy Perry tweeted on Wednesday. “Let’s support them, and the March to Washington DC in ten days #MarchForOurLives.”

Yara Shahidi also expressed her support, calling those who’ve participated in the protest her “powerful peers.”

Mariska Hargitay added: “We support all the students #RisingUp to protest #GunViolence and in today’s #MarchForOurLives. We are proud of this generation’s inner strength and fearless gumption to let it shine. You are the change we wish to see in the world. THANK YOU.”

Emmy Rossum also sent words of encouragement. “To all the kids walking out of school today, you are strong and powerful and we love you,” she tweeted. “#NationalWalkoutDay.”

Many celebrities have also vowed to stand with students at the March For Our Lives demonstration happening on Saturday, March 24, to call on the government to end gun violence. George and Amal Clooney told Us Weekly in a statement last month that they, too, plan on joining the movement and will donate $500,000 “to help pay for this groundbreaking event.”

Scroll down to see more celebrities who’ve shown their support.

To all the students walking out today to honor of 17 killed in Parkland & demanding action against gun violence: We will follow your lead and protest with our voices, our bodies and our votes. This is just the beginning. See you in Washington on the 24th. #NationalWalkoutDay — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 14, 2018

Respect to all the students across the country right now walking out and standing up against gun violence — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) March 14, 2018

To all those walking out tomorrow, you are inspiring, hold your head up, and let them know that our voices will be heard. ❤️ I am with you in spirit tomorrow #Enough #WalkoutWednesday https://t.co/Az8JqMlol9 — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) March 14, 2018

I am walking out with you in spirit, America- all the way from Dublin, Ireland! #NeverAgain https://t.co/sk1DLDL5dv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 14, 2018

In order to stand up, you must first walk out. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) March 14, 2018

To all the kids walking out of school today, you are the change we want to see. Thank you. #NationalWalkoutDay — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 14, 2018

To all the students walking out today: We support you. #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/4kTNOeBOmN — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 14, 2018

