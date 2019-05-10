Sorry Not Sorry! Naya Rivera went topless on Instagram on Thursday, May 9, as she shared a series of sultry black-and-white portraits snapped by photographer Tyler Kandel.

“It’s only right 😭😭,” the Glee alum, 32, wrote in the caption to the photo of her posing topless. (See the original photo here.)

Captioning one of the other photos, Rivera told followers she and Kandel were emulating the work of famed photographer Peter Lindbergh. “We were inspired by some of our favorite @therealpeterlindbergh images and wanted this shoot to be effortlessly gorgeous with zero makeup, natural hair and natural light,” she wrote. “Thank you @thekandelstudio for these beautiful pics!”

Even without nearly nude photo shoots, Rivera has been plenty busy lately, filming the TV series Step Up: High Water while raising 3-year-old Josey, her son with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

The Sorry Not Sorry author previously revealed to Us Weekly how she balances the YouTube Premium show with her family life. “It was a lot of back and forth,” she told Us in March. “Luckily, they are really great about my schedule and knowing that I do have a 3-year-old, and so I would get some long weekends here and there, and I’d fly back [from Atlanta to Los Angeles]. I’d bring my son with me for like a month and a half.”

She added: “It definitely was a juggling act, but it was good. It’s refreshing, and we shoot during the summer, so it’s sort of like one big summer vacation. … In our business, [families] are something that you always have to … work around.”

Rivera and Dorsey, 35, split for the second time in December 2017 and finalized their divorce in June 2018. The former couple tied the knot in July 2014, three months after the actress ended her engagement with Big Sean.

