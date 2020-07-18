Paying their respects. Naya Rivera‘s former Glee costars Iqbal Theba, Dot-Marie Jones and Brad Ellis honored the late actress when they visited her memorial at Lake Piru in California.

Theba, 56, tweeted a video of the memorial site on Friday, July 17, which showed the late star’s photo in the middle of a flower wreath surrounded by candles.

“Went to see her with my friends @dotmariejones & @BradEllisPiano ❤️NAYA❤️,” he captioned the clip.

Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after taking her 4-year-old son, Josey, on a boat trip to Lake Piru. Josey was found alone and wearing a life vest on board a rented pontoon boat. The Sorry Not Sorry author was pronounced dead on Monday, July 13, five days after her disappearance.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told reporters at the time that they believe Rivera was swept up by a current after she boosted her son — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey — on deck.

Rivera was known for her role as snarky cheerleader Santana Lopez on the Fox series. Theba portrayed Principal Figgins while Jones, 56, played Coach Shannon Beiste and Ellis, 55, was the glee club’s pianist, Brad.

Since the tragedy, the California native’s Glee costars have shown an outpouring of support for Rivera and her family. Jones penned an emotional tribute to her friend on Wednesday, July 15, via Instagram.

“This woman touched so many lives and mine is one of them,” she wrote. “She was beyond a force, she was everything you could imagine. Talented, smart, stunning, and most of all present. As I have said since day one working with her and just being around this amazing woman, she’s the real deal! No bulls–t, not fake, what you saw is what you got and I love and respect her for that.”

Rivera’s other Glee castmates Heather Morris and Amber Riley were spotted praying at the lake shortly before her body was recovered.

Jones appeared on The Talk on Friday, where she tearfully explained how Rivera’s death has affected the Glee cast.

“She was a gift,” she said. “It’s hard to fathom, you know? It’s heartbreaking. It’s one of those things you see on the news and then it’s like, ‘God bless those people.’ And now, we’re those people.”