Getting creative! Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have an unconventional way of keeping their marriage on track.

“We tend to communicate and talk a lot,” the How I Met Your Mother alum, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively at Food Bank for New York City’s Can Do Awards Dinner on Tuesday, April 16. “I think when you keep things pent up and you exist in, like, a façade, it seems to lead to more problems, so we talk about stuff when we have problems with each other.”

Burtka, 43, hilariously chimed in, “And Tasers,” to which Harris replied: “Tasers work really well too. At least they make the other person stop talking.”

On a more serious note, the chef agreed with the actor’s earlier note on their successful relationship. “We really communicate. We don’t keep things bottled up,” he explained. “And learning that you’re both growing together. That a relationship grows on its own and you both grow individually. And looking into the unknown with bright eyes and knowing that it’s going to be OK.”

The couple, who celebrated 15 years together earlier this month, have other ways of keeping the spark alive too. “You’ve got a sexy body, baby. You’ve got to embrace that,” Burtka told Harris. “You’re like a male supermodel. You’re a sex symbol.”

While the A Series of Unfortunate Events star noted that he lost weight for several recent jobs and now wants to “make sure that [he doesn’t] gain too much back,” he also quipped: “You know someday I’ll be in Thunder From Down Under. Fingers crossed.”

Furthermore, the pair’s 8-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, keep them busy. The kiddos’ current hobbies include woodworking and bike riding. “Gideon said the other day, ‘I feel the most free I’ve ever felt in my life on a bike!’” Burtka recalled to Us.

Harris, meanwhile, explained that the famous dads, who tied the knot in September 2014, are “trying to keep them focused on learning and being respectful.”

