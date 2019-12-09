



Twice as nice! NeNe Leakes clapped back at Andy Cohen after he pointed out on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she wore the same red dress on TV two times.

The late-night host, 51, came to the realization on the Sunday, December 8, episode of his talk show, saying, “One of NeNe’s confessional looks this year [on The Real Housewives of Atlanta] is the same dress she wore to our big doorbell show in L.A. where the strap broke. So, I guess she fixed her strap, which we love.”

As Cohen praised WWHL’s “eagle-eyed” research team for picking up on the rewear, Leakes’ RHOA costar Eva Marcille started cracking up.

“Why? Was that shady?” a visually apologetic Cohen asked. “Huh? I didn’t mean for that to be shady.”

The next day, the former I Dream of NeNe star, 51, took to Instagram with a fierce response.

“Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this? Like i don’t get it. That was 2 years ago i wore this dress ONCE, so i can’t sit in a confessional with it on,” she captioned a clip from the WWHL episode. “@bravoandy How many times have you recycled your suits and ties? #pointless #messy why you care? It’s enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us! No i mean coming for me! It’s not cool.”

Leakes then asked Cohen why he was talking about her in the first place while “interviewing those girls,” referencing his guests, Marcille, 35, and singer Ashanti.

“What you mad about?” she wrote. “Y’all stay coming for me but soon as i say something or do something I’m wrong I DONT APPRECIATE THIS AT ALL.”

Many of the Glee alum’s Instagram followers took her side. One commented, “That was really messy,” while another wrote, “Andy stays trying to act like he’s not shady.” Others came to Cohen’s defense, with one fan commenting, “It was messy lol but it’s not the worse [sic] thing I’ve heard.”

The Superficial author later responded to a tweet suggesting he had to have known his comments were “shady” with a famous GIF of Leakes saying, “I said what I said.”

This is not the first time that Leakes and Cohen have been at war on social media. In March, he told viewers that she unfollowed him on Instagram, which she later denied.

“I was NEVER following @andy on Instagram. He wasn’t following me or any housewives! He knows this!” she tweeted at the time. “In fact i texted him and asked, why did u say that on WWHL when we don’t follow each other! ALL FACTS! Now go ask him! I NEVER need to lie. For what?”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.