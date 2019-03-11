Andy Cohen may have more than three million Instagram followers, but one Real Housewife of Atlanta castmate is no longer a part of his social media presence — NeNe Leakes.

During the Sunday, March 10, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton, a caller phoned in and pointed out that Leakes, 51, had unfollowed Bailey, 52, but not Hampton, 47, and asked if they could explain what happened.

“I actually heard that she unfollowed everyone on the cast, except Shamari [DeVoe] after the reunion,” Cohen, 50, said with a laugh.

Hampton then chimed in. “Everyone? She didn’t unfollow me!” she quipped before noting that viewers will have to wait to find out the reason why until later this month. “You’re going to have to tune into the reunion for that one.”

Shortly after, Cohen was alerted that he, too, was part of Leakes’ social media cleanse. “By the way, the control room is telling me NeNe also unfollowed me,” the WWHL host said as the audience erupted in sighs. “They said she unfollowed me from Instagram, for sure, and they are now checking Twitter.” (He later confirmed Leakes is still following him on Twitter.)

Despite a rough season, which followed Leakes as she navigated life amid her husband Gregg Leakes’ battle with stage III colon cancer, documenting multiple breakdowns over the course of episodes, the Glee alum teased the reunion in an Instagram post on Friday, March 8.

“I’m in the house!” she captioned a pic that showed a black and gold high heel as well as a sheet with her name on it. “Bring it….RHOA Reunion season 11 #OG #Threat #headbitchincharge #watchoutheels.”

NeNe recently stopped by WWHL to chat with Cohen about her explosive response to freaking out on costars Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams after they attempted to check out her closet during a party. “No, I did not [overreact],” Leakes told Cohen on March 3 about the fiasco. “How [are you going to] overreact in your own home? … You don’t have the right to go through my house, open up my doors, my closet, my pantries, none of that, you would feel [disrespected] … when you come to my house, you are not going to disrespect my home. So, they were not in the right.”

Following the closet drama, Leakes didn’t appear in the Sunday, March 10, episode of RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

